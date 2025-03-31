Eid al-Fitr: Happy ending of month on spiritual cleansing

Eid al-Fitr, a major religious holiday marking the end of Ramadan, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

This holiday concludes the 29 or 30 days of fasting from dawn to sunset. The date, the first day of Shawwal, varies based on the sighting of the new moon.

Eid al-Fitr includes a special Salat (Islamic prayer), typically held in open fields or large halls.

Muslims are obligated to fast until the last day of Ramadan and pay Zakat al-Fitr, a ritual offering, before Eid prayers.

Most attend local mosques for communal prayers, preceded by a more elaborate Iftar, which is often shared with family and friends.

Prayers are usually led by religious figures who offer Eid greetings. Islamic tradition emphasizes using this occasion to help the needy and oppressed.

Across Iran, including at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Naqareh drums are played and Muslims gather for Eid prayers.

In Tehran, large crowds attend prayers at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

Muslims attend communal prayers, listen to sermons, and donate Zakat al-Fitr to the poor, demonstrating the widespread participation in this significant religious event.

The celebration is characterized by joyous gatherings, family visits, and the exchange of gifts.

Since Iran has lots of different ethnicities, the People of each of the Iranian provinces have their unique traditions for every occasion, including the holy Eid al-Fitr.

Traditional foods and sweets are prepared and shared, symbolizing the sweetness of faith and the breaking of the fast.

It is a time for strengthening community bonds and fostering goodwill amongst all.

The spirit of Eid al-Fitr is one of gratitude, reflection, and renewal. Muslims reflect on the lessons learned during Ramadan and reaffirm their commitment to living a life of piety and service.

The holiday serves as a reminder to continue the practices of compassion, generosity, and self-discipline throughout the year.

It is a period of spiritual cleansing, with forgiveness sought and offered, mending broken relationships and strengthening existing ones.

The atmosphere is filled with a sense of peace and unity as Muslims worldwide celebrate their shared faith and the blessings of Allah.

Eid al-Fitr is a time for rejoicing in the completion of a sacred month and looking forward to a future filled with faith, hope, and prosperity.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, will lead Eid al-Fitr prayers at Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque this year, marking the end of Ramadan.

The prayers, scheduled for 8:00 AM following the Shawwal crescent moon sighting, will commence, after which the Leader will deliver Eid sermons.

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Iranians and Muslims globally on Eid al-Fitr, hoping Ramadan fosters unity, patience, and kindness within Iran.

He stressed that Ramadan's spiritual lessons should improve conduct, urging solidarity, patience, forgiveness, and compassion.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour