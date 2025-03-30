  1. Politics
Ghalibaf congratulates Islamic states on Eid al-Fitr

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has extended his Eid al-Fitr greetings to his counterparts in Islamic countries.

Ghalibaf sent messages to parliamentary leaders across the Muslim world, congratulating them on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

He highlighted the spiritual benefits of the holy month of Ramadan and expressed hope that Muslim nations would use these blessings to strengthen unity, support the oppressed, and stand against injustice.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. It's the festival of breaking the fast and conveys the noble message of tolerance and unity. 

