Khaji, Pederson stress political solutions for Syria crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen discussed the latest developments in Syria, including the Syrian Constitutional Committee during a phone conversation on Saturday.

The two diplomats in the phone call discussed the latest developments in Syria, including the political process for resolving the crisis, the Constitutional Committee and the development of humanitarian aid.

The two sides supported the continuation of the Syrian political process and stressed the need to continue the talks within the framework of the Constitutional Committee.

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs also expressed the hope through the joint efforts of the United Nations and the international community, the necessary steps would be taken to lift unilateral sanctions and immediately rebuild the infrastructure necessary to improve the humanitarian situation in the country and the refugees would return to their homes.

Pederson, for his part, explained his latest actions and efforts and emphasized the expansion of humanitarian aid as a unifying element in resolving the Syrian crisis.

The last time, the two diplomats talked to each other was on October 20, when they held a meeting in Geneva during which they emphasized drafting the Syrian constitution without foreign interference.

