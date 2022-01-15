  1. Politics
Jan 15, 2022

Iran calls for intensified UN efforts to remove Syria bans

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – A senior Iranian diplomat has met with a UN special envoy for Syria calling for the intensified UN efforts to remove foreign sanctions on the deprived Syrian nation.

Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, held a meeting with the visiting UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran on Saturday. 

During the meeting, Khaji stressed the need for UN efforts to intensify to get the sanctions against Syria lifted, provide assistance to the people, return the displaced and begin reconstruction of the war-torn country. 

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments revolving around the Syrian crisis, the ongoing talks within the framework of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, foreign sanctions on Syria, and the sending of humanitarian aid to the people of the country.

The meeting comes after the Iranian diplomat and the UN envoy held a phone conversation on November 27 to discuss the latest developments with regard to Syria.

