Iran, Sweden senior diplomats hold talks on Yemen

The official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Saturday that Peter Semneby, Sweden’s special envoy for Yemen, on Saturday met and held talks with Ali Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor for special political affairs.

In the meeting, Yemen’s latest domestic as well as international developments and also areas where Iran and Sweden can cooperate regarding the Yemen crisis were discussed.

Also, the main topics of talks between the Swedish envoy and Khaji were the latest regional consultations by the Swedish special envoy for Yemen and the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to lift the siege against the Yemeni people, establish a ceasefire and peace process there, and eliminate the risk of oil spills from the Safer tanker.

The Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor also underlined the need for resolving the Yemen crisis through political means, holding intra-Yemeni talks and forming an inclusive government in all of Yemen with the participation of all political groups and factions in the country.

The Swedish special envoy also emphasized the prominent role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in contributing to peace in Yemen and the region and outlined the UN efforts to establish a ceasefire, lift the economic blockade and resume political talks in Yemen.

KI/PR