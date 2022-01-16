FM Amir-Abdollahian holds meeting with UN special envoy

UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, who has traveled to Tehran at the head of a high-ranking political delegation, met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the venue of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, held a meeting with the visiting UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran on Saturday.

During the meeting, Khaji stressed the need for UN efforts to intensify to get sanctions against Syria lifted, provide assistance to the people, return the displaced and begin reconstruction of the war-torn country.

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments revolving around the Syrian crisis, the ongoing talks within the framework of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, foreign sanctions on Syria, and the sending of humanitarian aid to the people of the country.

Pedersen and Amir-Abdollahian discussed the situation in Syria on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in October this year.

Iran’s foreign minister supported efforts of the United Nations and its special envoy for terminating the humanitarian crisis in Syria and called on the United Nations to pay due attention to all aspects of Syrian crisis.

