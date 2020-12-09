Khaji, Pedersen discuss latest Syrian affairs

As reported, Ali-Asghar Khaji and Geir O. Pedersen discussed the latest developments in Syria, including the Syrian Constitutional Committee during the Wednesday conversation.

Pedersen put forward a report on the outcomes of the fourth round of meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva last week.

Khaji briefed Pederson about the latest developments in Syria, the Constitutional Committee, and Idlib issues.

The parties also voiced support for the continuation of future meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

The Constitutional Committee's fifth round of the Syria talks is set to be held at the United Nations' Geneva office on Jan. 25-29, 2021.

The fourth session of Syria's Constitutional Committee was held on November 27 in Geneva to hammer out the roots of the basic laws for a peaceful Syria.

