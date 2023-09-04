Iranian official urges for lifting of sanctions against Syria

The Iranian foreign minister's senior advisor for special political affairs discussed the latest field, political, and humanitarian situation in Syria with Geir Otto Pedersen, the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria via video-conferencing on Monday.

The two sides emphasized the need to resolve the Syrian crisis regarding humanitarian issues, economic problems, and returning refugees through political dialogues.



Referring to the economic problems in Syria, Khaji pointed out that lifting unjustified sanctions immediately, preventing the stealing of the country's natural resources, and providing international aid is necessary.

He emphasized the necessity to continue fighting against terrorism, hoping that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and countries willing to resolve the Syrian crisis will help Syrian refugees return to their country by providing humanitarian aid.

