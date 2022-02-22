UN envoy thanks Iran for efforts to establish Syria peace

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs on Tuesday.

In the phone talk, the latest developments in Syria, especially the meeting of the Constitutional Committee, were discussed.

Emphasizing that stabilized situation in Syria on the ground and the favorable political situation in the country, Khaji welcomed the agreement reached to hold the seventh meeting of the Constitutional Committee and the continuation of the talks within the framework of the political process with taking into consideration the current realities in Syria.

While appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts to bring peace and stability to Syria, as well as Iran's support for political dialogue, Pederson explained to Khaji his recent trip to Damascus and the agreements reached with Syrian officials.

Khaji and Pederson also stressed the need to resolve humanitarian issues, including the return of Syrian refugees and asylum seekers.

During his visit to Damascus, Pederson also held a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Syria, Mehdi Sobhani to discuss the latest situation pertaining to Syria.

The UN envoy also visited Tehran and met with FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in December. During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the need for a political solution to the Syrian crisis, while condemning the illegal presence of American forces in the country and the airstrikes carried out by the Zionist regime of Israel in Syria's territories.

