US, Israel disrupting political settlement process in Syria

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Sunday in Tehran.

Iranian foreign minister appreciated Pedersen for contributing to the national dialogue and peace and stability in Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the political solution is Iran's stance to the Syrian crisis since the beginning of the developments in the country and called the United Nations as part of the political solution approach in Syria.

He also described the illegal presence of the US forces in Syria and the Zionist regime attacks on the country as the factors that disrupt the political settlement process, urging the need for the international community and the UN to pay attention to these issues.

The Syrian crisis could not be directed to the right path without considering the issues of the displaced civilians and sanctions imposed on the country, the foreign minister added.

Pedersen, for his part, described the situation in Syria as stable and emphasized the preservation of national sovereignty, the political establishment and territorial integrity of Syria.

