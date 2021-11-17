Iran to host athletes from 22 countries for 35th CISM

Brigadier General Mehdi Hajian, the spokesman for the Iranian police or the Law Enforcement made the remarks in a press conference on Wednesday while explaining the plans and preparations for the 5th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship.

The Police spokesman said that the goal of the CISM is to create unity and solidarity among the world's military forces through sports.

The 5th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship will be held this year as an important event in Tehran on November 21 - 24, 2021.

Iran has been a member of CISM since 1958 and has hosted this event several times, according to Brigadier General Mehdi Hajian.

At the end of the press conference, the spokesman said that the Iranian Law Enforcement or the Police is fully ready for hosting the event.

KI/IRN84545124