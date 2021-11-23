Iran freestyle runner-up at World Military Wrestling C'ship

The 35th World Military Wrestling Championship wrapped up Monday in the 12,000-seat hall of Tehran's Azadi Stadium.

Iran team by Morteza Ghiyasi (65 kg), Bahman Teymouri (79 kg), Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian (97 kg), and Yadollah Mohebbi (125 kg) won gold medals.

Ahmad Mohammadnejad Javad (57 kg), Mohammad Baqer Yakhkashi (61 kg), Fariborz Babaei (74 kg), and Mohammad Hossein Mirbaghban (92 kg) won silver medals.

Mohammad Mehdi Yeganeh Jafari in the weight of 70 kg and Hadi Vafaeipour in the weight of 86 kg won bronze medals.

At the end of these competitions, the Russian team won first place with 215 points, the Iranian team became the runner-up with 210 points, and Armenia came in third with 140 points.

