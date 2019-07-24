  1. Sports
Iran to participate in 14 disciplines of 2019 CISM World Games

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – According to officials, Iranian athletes will take part in 14 sport disciplines of the 7th CISM World Summer Games in Wuhan, China.

Brigadier General Kamal Peyambari, head of the Physical Education Office at the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Force, said in a Wednesday press conference in Tehran that 160 Iranian athletes will participate in the event.

According to Peyambari, Iranians will compete in taekwondo, judo, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, track and field, orienteering, triathlon, pentathlon, parachuting, archery, volleyball, marathon, life-saving, and shooting.

The 7th CISM World Games – the 7th PEACE GAMES – will be held in Wuhan City from 15 to 30 October 2019 with 23 CISM Disciplines and one demonstration sport, which will be tennis.

