Iran volleyball finishes 5th in CISM World Games

Iran gained a three-set win over Brazil in the 5th/6th place playoff on Saturday. The team had won France 3-0 in a match for 5th-8th places on Friday.

Earlier in the group stage, Iran gained two victories over the Netherlands and Canada and conceded two defeats against South Korea and Pakistan. Earning six points, the team finished third in Group B, failing to advance to the semifinal. Pakistan and South Korea from Group B and Qatar and China from Group A made it into the semis.

South Korea defeated Qatar 3-1 and China won Pakistan in three straight sets in the semifinal matches on Friday.

The final match will be held between South Korea and China while the bronze medal went to Pakistan which overpowered Qatar 3-0.

The 7th CISM World Games – the 7th PEACE GAMES – kicked off in the Chinese city of Wuhan on October 16 in 27 CISM disciplines with some 9000 athletes from more than 100 countries in attendance.

MAH