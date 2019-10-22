  1. Sports
Iranian freestyle wrestlers bag three medals in CISM World Games

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestlers earned one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the 7th edition of CISM Military World Games in China.

Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian bagged the gold medal of 97kg category with a 3-2 win over Aliaksandr Hushtyn of Belarus in the final on Tuesday.  Russia’s Vladislav Baitsaev and Fatih Yasarli of Turkey collected bronze medals of this category.

Iran’s Yadollah Mohebi suffered a 3-0 defeat in the final of 125kg against Turkey’s Taha Akgul. Bronze medals went to China’s Zhiwei Deng and Poland’s Robert Baran.

Also on Monday, Ahmad Bazri won a bronze medal in 86kg.

Russia finished the freestyle event with three gold and two bronze medals to lead the table while North Korea (2 golds, 2 bronzes), China (2 golds, two bronzes), and Iran stand next.

The Greco-Roman competitions will kick off on Wednesday.

The 7th CISM World Games – the 7th PEACE GAMES – kicked off in the Chinese city of Wuhan on October 16 in 27 CISM disciplines with some 9000 athletes from more than 100 countries in attendance.

