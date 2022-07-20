  1. Sports
Erdogan invites Raeisi to Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited his Iranian counterpart to attend the opening ceremony of the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Turkish President, who arrived in Iran yesterday to participate in the Astana Summit, invited Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi to take part in the opening ceremony of the event in Konya.

On the sidelines of submitting an official invitation to the Iranian President, the sports officials of the two sides held talks.

The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be the 5th edition of the event scheduled to be held from August 9 to 18, 2022 in Turkey under the aegis of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

