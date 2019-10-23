Iran’s fastest sprinter wins gold in CISM Games

In men’s 100m final on Tuesday, Taftian won the race with a time of 10.24. Brazil’s Paulo Oliveira came second with 10.32 and Amaury Golitin of France finished third clocking 10.35.

Taftian won the Olympics quota in late August hitting the national record of 10.03 in the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris.

Iran has so far collected four medals, including two gold, one silver and one bronze, in the event, standing 13th in the medals table.

The 7th CISM World Games – the 7th PEACE GAMES – kicked off in the Chinese city of Wuhan on October 16 in 27 CISM disciplines with some 9000 athletes from more than 100 countries in attendance.

MAH/V3:1645097