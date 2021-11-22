4 Iranian wrestlers advance to final at CISM C'ships

Iranian freestyle wrestler Mohammad Bagher Yakkeshi at -61 kg defeated an Armenian opponent to advance to the final. But in the 70kg category, Mohammad Mahdi Yeganeh Jafari was beaten by another Armenian rival and failed to reach the final.

Also, at 79, 92, and 125 kg divisions, Bahman Teymouri, Mohammad Hossein Mir Baghban, and Yadollah Mohebi, respectively beat their rivals and advanced to the final matches later today.

Moreover, on the first day of the competitions on Sunday, two Iranian wrestlers Morteza Ghiasi at 65 kg and Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian at 97kg gained gold medals.

Ahmad Mohammadnejad at 57 kg and Fariborz Babaei at 74 kg won a silver medal each while Hadi Wafaeipour at 86 kg received a bronze medal.

The 5th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship is being held as an important event in Tehran on November 21 - 24, 2021.

