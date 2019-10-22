Iran volleyball beats Canada in 7th CISM Military World Games

Mohammadali Fallah led Iran with a match-high 17 points and Justin Vincent Scapinello scored 14 points for Canada.

Iran has been pitted in Group B of the event along Pakistan, South Korea, Canada, and the Netherlands. The team suffered a 3-1 loss to South Korea in its first game on Sunday and will take on the Netherlands on Wednesday.

China, Brazil, Qatar, France, and Venezuela constitute Group A of the volleyball event.

Teams play a round-robin format in the group stage and the top two teams of each group will advance to semifinal round that will be held on Friday.

The 7th CISM World Games – the 7th PEACE GAMES – kicked off in the Chinese city of Wuhan on October 16 in 27 CISM disciplines with some 9000 athletes from more than 100 countries in attendance.

