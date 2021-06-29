Iran to host 35th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship

The 35th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship is to be held on November 19 to 26, 2021, he said.

The International Military Sports Council (CISM) is one of the largest multidisciplinary organizations in the world which is in charge of organizing various sporting events for the armed forces of its member countries.

CISM annually holds over 20 Military World Championships for approximately 30 different sports, continental and regional competitions, the Military World Games, and most recently Winter Games and World Cadet Games. CISM also invests in sport for peace activities and solidarity as one of its main initiatives.

The CISM World Military Championships is considered a highly competitive event with numerous past World and Olympic medalists competing in each style.

