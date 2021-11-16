  1. Sports
Iranian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners win 3 medals in Abu Dhabi

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners have won three gold, silver, and bronze medals at world championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE so far.

Mohammad Jafar Ansari won the gold medal, Behzad Rashidi won the silver medal and Hassan Jahangiri won the bronze medal for the Iranian Jiu-Jitsu team on the first day of the world championships in the UAE.

Mehdi Esmailzadeh, Karim Nejadpour, Hossein and Alireza Lafzi also failed to advance from the preliminary stage.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) started on Sunday, November 14 with the participation of 4,000 athletes from 90 countries, according to the UAE media reports of the event.

