Iran to participate in 7th CISM World Games

As reported, some 1,000 athletes from Iran are to take part in the event in different disciplines including cycling, orientation, wrestling, lifesaving, volleyball, bow and arrow, parachuting and track and field.

The 7th CISM World Games – the 7th PEACE GAMES – will be held in Wuhan City from 15 to 30 October 2019 with 23 CISM Disciplines and one Demonstration sport, Tennis.

CISM has also confirmed jointly with the Organizing Committee that at least Track and Field and Archery will be organized for para athletes.

For the first time in the CISM World Games history, Boxing competitions will be opened to female military boxers.

