Iran mocks Mike Pence for "wishful thinking" in MKO gathering

Iran hit back at Mike Pence after the former vice president attended a gathering organized by the terrorist MKO organization in Washington.

Bahram Heidari, the counsellor of the Iranian mission in Geneva, has ridiculed the former vice president Mike Pence in an email to Newsweek saying that Pence's remarks were "wishful thinking."

"Birds of a feather flock together to [the] Iranian nation," Heidari said, according to the American website.

"Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Mark Dobowitz, John Bolton and other Trumpian criminals [deserve] to enjoy the infamy of a terrorist cult's company and be on their paycheck," he wrote, referring to other Iran hawks who have previously spoken at or attended MKO events.

"I suggest you investigate how much Mike Pence has received for each word of praise he showered on the Monafeghin terrorist cult," Heidari said, using another name for the MKO.

MNA/PR