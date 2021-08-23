MKO behind trial of Hamid Nouri in Stockholm court: Iran

"What is going on in Sweden is a plot designed by the Monafeqin (the hypocrites as ... Members of the Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO). Unfortunately, the Swedish court has paid attention to a series of fabricated stories, documents and testimonies, all by one group," Khatibzadeh said on Monday talking to reporters.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman further recalled that the MKO was responsible for shedding the blood of 17,000 Iranian citizens and expressed regret over the holding of the tribunal in Sweden.

He further noted that the tribunal in Sweden is taking place at a time when a new administration is coming to power in Iran with the aim of putting pressure on Iranian officials.

Khatibzadeh also stressed that Iran will use all diplomatic means to protect Hamid Nouri's rights.

"What matters is that the Swedish court and the Swedish government should know that they have become part of a propaganda campaign led by the Monafeqin, and this is disgraceful for this state," the spokesman concluded.

KI/Spox telegram channel