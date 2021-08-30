Iran HR council statement on national day against terrorism

As Iran marks the National Day of Fight Against Terrorism on August 29, the Judiciary's High Council of Human Rights has issued a statement to call for the global response to the blatant violation of the right to life and the adoption of serious and preventive measures against the sinister phenomenon.

The statement reads, "Adoption of instrumental and utilitarian policies, approaches and thinking and its preference over legal, human and moral approaches is the main cause of violation of the fundamental rights of the global community and the systematic promotion and spread of the ominous and destabilizing phenomenon of terrorism which endangers international peace and security."

"The utilitarian experience of the colonial states and their Machiavellian policies in completing it led to the establishment of terrorist groups and using them as a tool to disrupt the peace and security of countries" the Iranian Judiciary's High Council of Human Rights adds.

It further says that the double standards and politically motivated and discriminatory policies of the egotist states have more than ever endangered international peace and security.

"In fact, terrorism is a very costly phenomenon that has increased across the world due to the support of some Western countries who claim to be human rights advocates and their influence in the management of relevant international organizations," the council further says.

The statement also points out that on August 29, the MKO terrorist organization, which is sheltered by the Western countries detonated Prime Minister's Office in Tehran, martyring President Mohammad Ali Rajai and PM Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

It also recalls that tens of thousands of Iranians were martyred by the MKO while the terror organization is still operating with the backing of the Western powers.

"Violating nations' fundamental rights by terrorism, including blatant violations of the right to life, requires international human rights organizations to take serious and preventive measures and effectively combat terrorism in all its aspects to ultimately play an effective role in strengthening international peace and security," the councils further notes.

The statement also touches upon the Israeli regime's terrorism against the Resistance forces while condemning the Western governments for labeling the Resistance groups as "terrorists."

