West seeking to purge MKO: Iran envoy

On the occasion of organizing a meeting of Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorist organization (MKO also known as MEK) held on July 10, 2021, in a report written by DAVID BRENNA, by examining the background and performance of MKO terrorist group, he tried to respond to the accusations raised against MKO through the elements affiliated with the group.

In this regard, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Geneva sent a statement to Newsweek, emphasizing that the MKO terrorist group continues to maintain its terrorist nature and has collaborated with the Zionist regime in assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists.

Bahram Heidari, the Counselor of Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Geneva pointed to the meeting of the MKO terrorist group held on July 10 and said that it shows the depth of American political and moral decline of the opposition of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is deceived by such hated terrorist group who committed heinous terrorist crimes such as assassination, bombing and sabotage in a way that this terrorist group has claimed lives of thousands of Iranian people.

He went on to say that MKO terrorists have maintained their terrorist nature and have continued to carry out assassinations inside Iran, including the assassination of Iranian scientists in collusion with the Israeli regime.

However, the United States and European Union have tried to ignore and purify the terrorist nature of this terrorist sect and use it as leverage against Iran, he emphasized.

Heidari also rejected the accusations against Assadollah Asadi, an Iranian diplomat imprisoned in Belgium, calling the accusations far from the truth.

He called the accusations raised against Asadi a conspiracy hatched by MKO terrorist group.

MA/FNA14000503000865