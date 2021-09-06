Ejei blasts anti-Iran claims on HR violations as disgraceful

The Judiciary head made the remarks in the Monday morning session of the High Judicial Council of the Judiciary.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i dismissed the human rights accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran leveled by some western states as disgraceful while they themselves show no respect for human rights.

He further pointed to the terrorist organization of the MKO which is operating against Iran in some western countries with the backing of their respective governments.

"The hypocrites (MKO members) who assassinated and martyred thousands of innocent people, tortured in the harshest way and destroyed people's property, today are welcomed and sheltered by some human rights advocates and even appreciate them while considering the Islamic Republic a violator of human rights."

