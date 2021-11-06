Europe must stop double-standards, counterproductive policies

Following a meeting on the human rights situation in Iran by MKO terrorist group in the Italian Senate, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Secretary of the Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council strongly condemned the event and criticized the Italian government and Senate for siding with terrorist groups.

Gharibabadi called for an end to the European countries' double standards and counterproductive policies when it comes to terrorism and human rights.

He recalled that the MKO terrorist group is responsible for the brutal killing of more than seventeen thousand innocent Iranians, while they walk freely in the capitals of European countries with the support of the European governments, and highlighted that "such actions are clear examples of the selective and instrumental approach to human rights, as well as the fight against terrorism by Western countries."

He also called for summoning the Italian ambassador to Foreign Ministry.

