Firebomb attack reported on Iran's consulate in Hamburg

Germany's Bild newspaper has reported that unknown individuals attacked Iran's consulate in the northern German city of Hamburg last night with firebombs.

According to the report, a passing car had noticed that two unknown individuals were escaping from the scene after throwing firebombs at the front door of the consulate last night.

The report said that nobody was hurt in the incident while the police have launched an investigation into the matter by checking the CCTV cameras.

KI/5356531