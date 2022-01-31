Trump admits he wanted Pence to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump has admitted that he wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to have "overturned the Election" while the 2020 results were being certified during his ceremonial role as presiding officer of the Senate.

According to the News Week, in a statement released on Sunday night attacking bipartisan efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act, the former president suggested Pence had the power to stop the results being certified in favor of Joe Biden.

However, Trump's remarks are the first time he has described his intention as overturning the election results, which Pence "unfortunately" failed to do.

While the potential update of the Electoral Count Act of 1887 proposed by lawmakers such as Republican Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney and Democrat Senator Joe Manchin would clarify the role the vice president has in certifying presidential elections, Trump suggested it actually aims to prevent a VP from changing the outcome of the results, and therefore Pence did have the power to do so.

