Turkmenistan eying to enhance ties with Iran in all fields

Gholam-Abbas Arbab Khales broke the news on Tuesday in an interview with IRNA and said that Rashid Meredov Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan will chair the high-level Turkmenistan delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Conducting a new round of political talks between foreign ministers, holding the 16th annual meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic and Cultural Cooperation Commission and attending a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries have been cited as the main goal behind the visit of the Turkmenistan delegation to Iran.

With the coordination made in this regard, visiting Turkmenistan delegation will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi, Oil Minister Javad Owji as well as other high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss issues in the field of investment, customs, oil, gas, medical, transportation, scientific and cultural cooperation.

It should be noted that the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation meeting is held annually but this joint meeting did not hold due to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic.

MA/IRN84517909