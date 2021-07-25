Iran export to Caspian Sea littoral states hits $329mn in Q1

Speaking among managers and deputies of Mazandaran province Customs in Noshahr on Sat., Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that more than 1,024,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $328,917,000, were exported to the four Caspian Sea littoral states including Russia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 21).

More than 300,941 tons of non-oil products, valued at $135.392 million, were exported to the Russian Federation in this period, he added.

Turning to the volume of products imported from these four countries into the Islamic Republic of Iran, Larifi said that 579,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $353 million, were imported into the country from Russia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in the first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 21).

IRICA spokesman pointed out that 510,000 tons of products, valued at $321.475 million, were imported into the Islamic Republic of Iran from Russian Federation in this period.

Optimal use from country’s transport and port facilities, fair packaging, marketing and finally producing high-quality products with high added value to the Caspian Sea littoral states can spur export activities, generate new employment opportunities and also bring about economic prosperity in the country, Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration added.

