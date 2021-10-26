Iran, Turkmenistan to sign comprehensive document of coop.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his joint press conference with the Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on Tuesday.

Stating that so far more than one hundred official documents have been signed between Iran and Turkmenistan in various fields, Amir-Abdollahian announced the agreement of the two countries to sign a comprehensive document of cooperation and increase the volume of trade between the two countries as much as possible.

He added that basic agreements were reached between the foreign ministers of the two countries, saying that Iran will import electricity from Turkmenistan through Sarakhs and Gonbad, and a cooperation document will be signed at the level of the ministries of energy.

Iranian foreign minister also said that the signing of a document of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and water-related issues have also been among the topics discussed in the meeting.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, regional issues, including northern Afghanistan, the West Asian region and the South Caucasus, were other topics of discussion in the meeting with the Turkmen foreign minister.

Rashid Meredov, for his part, said that Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as two neighboring and brotherly countries, are taking steps to develop relations and cooperate with each other in various fields.

He added that the two sides decided to hold more talks on political and diplomatic issues.

Regional and global issues, as well as consular and other issues of interest to Turkmenistan and Iran, were discussed at the meeting, the Turkmen foreign minister said.

Heading a delegation, Rashid Meredov traveled to the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday morning to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors.

The meeting of foreign ministers of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia will be held in Tehran on Wednesday in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

