Iran, Pakistan FMs stress regional coop. for Afghan peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday afternoon in Tehran. The meeting was followed by a joint press conference during which both sides stressed the need for regional cooperation to help peace in Afghanistan.

In the press conference, Amir-Abdollahian once again stressed the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, while saying that Iran is in touch with all Afghan groups in line with that goal.

He added that Iran has maintained its security consultations and contacts with the "caretaker" or "interim" government in Afghanistan, adding that Tehran in the meantime has kept its borders open to Afghanistan for border trade as well as sending humanitarian aid to get Afghanistan out of the current situation.

"At tomorrow's meeting of the foreign ministers on Afghanistan in Tehran let us have a single message for the people of Afghanistan and the international community and the ruling and interim government of Afghanistan, and at the same time in order to find a way out of the current complicated situation in the region with the same language and perception and continuation of our collective efforts," the top Iranian diplomat said.

The Pakistani FM Qureshi, for his part, said that the people of Afghanistan deserve peace and tranquility as they have suffered enough and endured four decades of suffering, and now the Tehran meeting is to send a clear message to Afghans that their neighbors are with them.

