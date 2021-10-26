Iran, Turkmenistan agree to coop. in energy, trade fields

Speaking at the 16th Meeting of Iran and Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission on Tuesday, he reiterated that the two countries reached an agreement to cooperate with each other in the three fields of energy, transit and trade.

He went on to say that Iran and Turkmenistan agreed to cooperate with each other in the field of energy including electricity and gas.

With the coordination made in this regard, it was agreed that Turkmenistan will be added to a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India, Afghanistan and Iran called ‘Chabahar Agreement’ which will strengthen Iranian Chabahar Port.

The two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan enjoy high capabilities and potentials in the field of trade due to their geographical location on the course of global trade, the minister said.

A conference will be held next week between Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkmenistan and thr neighbors, he added.

