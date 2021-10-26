Iranian, Turkmen FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Heading a delegation, Rashid Meredov who traveled to the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday morning, met with his Iranian counterpart Amir-Abdollahian.

Turkmen Foreign Minister has traveled to Tehran to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors.

After meeting with Amir-Abdollahian, the Turkmen Foreign Minister is scheduled to participate in the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Commission.

The meeting of foreign ministers of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia will be held in Tehran on Wednesday in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

