Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkmenistan railways hold trilateral meet

The delegations of railway organization of the three countries of Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan explored avenues for broadening and expanding practical cooperation in the relevant issues.

During the meeting, the three parties agreed to increase the volume of cargo transportation through acceleration of transit of wagons carrying cargo as well as return of vacant wagons belonging to O'zbekiston Temir Yo'llari Company (P.J.S) from Islamic Republic of Iran to Uzbekistan.

The participants attached special significance to the organizing transit of pilot train through “Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman” Corridor (Ashgabat Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as well.

In this tripartite meeting, the three parties discussed the issue of a meeting held on May 21, 2020 between heads of railway organizations of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

It should be noted that bilateral meeting also was held on the same day on Wed. between high-ranking officials of railways organizations of Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkmenistan to discuss issues of mutual interests.

