May 9, 2021, 5:04 PM

Turkmenistan extradites 3 prisoners to Iran

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Turkmenistan handed over three Iranian prisoners to the Islamic Republic on Sunday.

The prisoners were handed over to Iran via the Lotfabad border.

They were imprisoned in Turkmenistan for carrying illegal drugs. 

Lotfabad border is located in Khorasan Razavi Province's Dargaz County.

