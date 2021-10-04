  1. Sports
Ghasempour wins Iran’s 3rd gold at World Wrestling C'ships

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iran freestyle wrestlers Kamran Ghasempour won Iran’s third gold medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.

He defeated Russian wrestler Magomed Kurbanov 8-4 in the final bout of 92 kg.

Bronze medal went to Azerbaijan’s Osman Nurmagomedov and J'den Cox from the U.S.

Iranian freestylers Hassan Yazdani and Amir Hossein Zare had won two gold medals in the 86 and 125 kg, respectively.

Alireza Sarlak in the 57 kg, Amir Mohammad Yazdani in the 65 kg and Mohammad Nokhodi in the 79 kg have also claimed three silver medals.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships is being held from Oct.  2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.

