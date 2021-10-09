Yousefi makes history by winning 1st gold in 130kg in c'ships

Ali Akbar Yousefi from Iran defeated Zurabi Gedekhauri from Russia in 130 kg in 2021 World Wrestling Championships, underway in Norway to make history by winning the first gold medal in this weight category for Iran.

Yousefi is the first Iranian heavyweight wrestler to win a gold medal in this weight category in world competitions.

His gold medal was the second gold medal bagged by the Iranian Greco-Roman team in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships so far after Mohammad Hadi Saravi collected the first gold for Iran in 97 kg on Saturday.

Moreover, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won two bronze medals in these championships on Friday, one by Pejman Poshtam in the 82kg weight category and the other by Mohammadali Geraei in the 77kg.

Two other IranianGreco-Roman wrestlers, Mohammadreza Garaei and Delikhani, also advanced to the final, whose matches will be held on Sunday.

The Iranian freestyle wrestling team finished the world championships earlier this week in third place after Russia and United States.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships is the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and is held from 2 to 10 October 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

