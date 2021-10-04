Ghalibaf congrats Yazdani, Zare for winning gold in 2021 WWC

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker congratulated the victory of Hassan Yazdani and Amir Hossein Zare in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships and wished success for other Iranian wrestlers in this round of international competitions.

Hassan Yazdani defeated his tough American opponent David Taylor 6-2 in the final of 86kg in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway.

Iran's second gold medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship was won by another freestyle wrestler Amir Hossein Zare.

Amir HosseinZare, who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, defeated three-time world championship gold medalist Geno Petriashvili from Georgia 9-2 in the final match of the 125kg.

Zare had lost to Petriashvili in Olympics 2020.

Iran will have four finalists in the competition on Monday.

MA/FNA14000712000004