Iranian wrestlers win two silver medals in world C'ships Mon.

In the 65kg, freestyle wrestler Amirmohammad Yazdani lost to Russian Zagir Shakhiev 14-4 in the final to collect a silver medal for his country on Monday.

Also today, another Iranian representative Alireza Sarlak was beaten by Thomas Gilman from the US 5-3 in the final match of the 57kg to bring home Iran's second gold medal.

Moreover, Mohammad Nokhodi in 79 kg and Kamran Ghasempour in 92 kg have yet to compete against their rivals in the finals of the competitions later today.

The third Iranian representative today Mojtaba Gleej lost in the semi-finals against his American rival 3-2 to qualify for a bronze-medal match.

The Iranian team bagged two gold medals by Yazdani and Zare yesterday.

