Raeisi felicitates Iran wrestlers on winning gold in WWC

"I am happy to offer my congratulations to you brave champions of our country on your proud, powerful victory in the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Norway, which created a wave of pride and joy in the hearts of the sports-loving and heroic people of Islamic Iran," Raeisi's message read.

"I also appreciate the valuable efforts of the coaches and the technical staff, and I ask God Almighty for the continuation of these victories and the success of our other wrestlers," he added.

Hassan Yazdani defeated his tough American opponent David Taylor 6-2 in the final of 86kg in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway.

Iran's second gold medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship was won by another freestyle wrestler Amir Hossein Zare.

Amir HosseinZare, who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, defeated three-time world championship gold medalist Geno Petriashvili from Georgia 9-2 in the final match of the 125kg.

Zare had lost to Petriashvili in Olympics 2020.

