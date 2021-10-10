Garaei wins 4th gold for Iran in Greco-Roman World C'ships

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei from Iran defeated Russian rival Nazir Abdullaev 5-2 in the final bout of 67kg to grab the fourth gold medal for Iran in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team collected 4 gold and 2 bronze medals in total to become the vice-champion of this year's competitions after Russian in the first place and before Azerbaijan in the third place.

The vice-championships for the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team came few days after the Iranian freestyle wrestling team finished the world freestyle championships earlier this week in third place after Russia and United States.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships was the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and was held from 2 to 10 October 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

