Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers gain 3 victories in world C'ships

As the 2021 World Wrestling Championships continue in Oslo, Norway, three Iranian players defeated their opponents in different weight categories on Saturday.

In the 63 kg weight category, Meysam Delkhani defeated a German opponent with a score of 9-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Another Iranian representative, Mohammad Reza Geraei in 67kg faced the Asian champion from Japan and defeated him by a technical knockout while he was behind 5-6 at first.

In the 87 kg category, Ramin Taheri for his first match defeated a fighter from Moldova 3-2 and will compete against an opponent from Denmark.

So far, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have won two bronze medals in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, one by Pejman Poshtam in the 82kg weight category and the other by Mohammadali Geraei in the 77kg.

The Iranian freestyle wrestling team finished the world championships earlier this week in third place after Russia and United States.

