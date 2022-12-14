Iranian freestyler nominated for best wrestler in world

The UWW has selected the Iranian freestyle wrestler as one of the candidates for the best wrestler in 2022.

Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Snyder from the US, Rei Higuchi from Japan, and Taha Akgül from Turkey are other nominees for the title.

Being a two-time world champion in the 92-kilogram weight category and defeating J'den Cox are among the main reasons behind nominating Kamran Ghasempour for the title.

Kamran Ghasempour claimed a gold medal in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships by beating American wrestler J'den Cox 2-0 in the final match of the 92kg.

