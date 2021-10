"The glorious victory of our wrestling heroes made everyone happy, especially the youth of the country. I sincerely thank them," Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a message to congratulate the champions and medal winners in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships underway in Norway.

Iran has so far bagged two gold medals and two silvers in the middle of the third day of the world competitions on Monday.

