Saravi bags 1st gold for Iran in Greco-Roman World C'ships

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammad Hadi Saravi from Iran faced Alex Gergo Szőke is a Hungarian in the final of 97 weight category on Saturday and defeated his European rival 3-1.

This was the first gold for Iran in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, while two other Iranian representatives advanced to the final earlier today.

So far, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have won two bronze medals in this championships, one by Pejman Poshtam in the 82kg weight category and the other by Mohammadali Geraei in the 77kg.

Two other Greco-Roman wrestlers, Garaei and Delikhani, also advanced to the final, whose matches will be held on Sunday.

The Iranian freestyle wrestling team finished the world championships earlier this week in third place after Russia and United States.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships is the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and is held from 2 to 10 October 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

