4 Iranians advance to semis of world wrestling c'ships

On the second day of the 2021 World Freestyle Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway, four Iranian athletes Alireza Sarlak in 57 kg, Amir Mohammad Yazdani in 65 kg, Mohammad Nokhodi in 79 kg and Kamran Ghasempour in 92 kg defeated their rivals to reach the semi-finals.

Also, on the first day of the world championships yesterday, two Iranian players, Hassan Yazdani and Amirhossein Zare, advanced to the final matches after securing decisive victories against their opponents.

Yazdani will face his American rival David Taylor, who has defeated him in the past three encounters in a row.

