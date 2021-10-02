  1. Sports
Iranian wrestlers begin world C'ships with decisive wins

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Iranian wrestlers won their first matches against Kazakhstan and Amerian opponents in the world championship with swift and decisive victories.

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani in the 86 kg won his first match in the World Wrestling Championship 2021 in Oslo, Norway against an opponent from Kazakhstan in less than 3 minutes 12-2. 

According to the latest reports, Hassan Yazdani in his second fight against the representative of Puerto Rico won 10-0 and reached the semifinals

He has to face a Russian wrestler in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Amirhossein Zare in the weight category of 125 kg in the second round defeated the US representative in less than 2 minutes 10-0 and advanced to the next round.

However, Iranian Younes Emami in the 74 kg weight category lost in the quarterfinals to Georgian wrestler Avtandil Kentchadze 10-1.

